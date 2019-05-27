Man Charged Over Currumbin Waters Drugs, Guns Raid

A 42-year-old man has been charged with drug and weapons offences after a police raid at Currumbin Waters last week.

Detectives from the Gold Coast CIB executed a search warrant on a Tierney Drive house around 3.20pm on Thursday May 23, allegedly seizing a revolver handgun, ammunition and two handmade automatic weapons during the search.

It is alleged officers also located a quantity of dangerous drugs including LSD, methylamphetamines (ICE), hashish, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.

"This arrest typifies our ongoing efforts to target those involved in weapon and drug crime, " Detective Inspector Brendan Smith.

"The danger posed the to the community by automatic weapons cannot be overstated. The removal of any unlawful weapons from the streets make the community safer and we will be unrelenting in our efforts."

The Currumbin Waters man was charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and a count each of unlawful manufacturing weapons, unlawful possession of drug utensils, possession of things suspected of being used in a crime and unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition).

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on June 6.