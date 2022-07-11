Man Charged Over Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision

Police have charged a 19-year-old man over a fatal multi-car collision in Bacchus Marsh on Friday afternoon.

The man’s 2005 yellow Ford Falcon ute was the cause of a multi-car accident on Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road involving a bus, a car and a number of other vehicles.

A 59-year-old man from Mount Egerton was killed during the incident after his car came off the road and struck a tree at around 3:40PM on Friday afternoon.

The man driving the truck became trapped in his vehicle while another man driving a bus was uninjured.

According to police, the 19-year-old was heading towards Bacchus Marsh in the lead up to the incident.

The 19-year-old Maddingley man has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death.

The man is set to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

