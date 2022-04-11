Man Charged Over Manunda Murder To Face Court In June

Brendan Paul Woolla who was charged over the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Manunda has today had his matters heard in court.

The 47-year-old man, who police believe was in an “intimate relationship” with the woman was charged with her murder on Saturday.

Mr Woolla was initially assisting police with their investigations into the woman’s death.

According to investigators, the woman was allegedly assaulted which resulted in serious head injuries.

The man is currently being held at the Cairns watch house after failing to apply for bail in court this afternoon.

The man is set to face court in June after Magistrate Robert Spencer listed the matter for mention on June 8.

Emergency services were called out to Eureka Street in Manunda at around 5:30AM on Friday morning.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the woman unresponsive in the driveway and pronounced her dead at 6:20AM.

According to investigators, the pair were known to each other.

