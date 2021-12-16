Man Charged Over Murder Of Mackay Rugby Identity

Tributes are pouring in for Mackay rugby player Birdsall Fa’apepele after he was murdered in Paget near a local caravan site.

A 33-year-old man has been charged by Queensland Police for the stabbing of the 25-year-old, who was a popular sporting figure in the northern coastal region.

Police say the body of Fa'apepele was found in Mackay's south around 3am on Tuesday, located beside the Bruce Highway.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the alleged 33-year-old is a resident of the nearby Caravan Park.

He is due to appear in Mackay court on Wednesday.

Queensland Police were notified by the man after he called to say "he had stabbed another male".

The man then assisted police indicating the location of the stabbing.

"It is unusual. It is not something that happens very regularly," Det Insp Armitt said. Known for his dominant talent on the field, Fa'apepele was loved by many within the Mackay rugby community. The 25-year-old is remembered for his charismatic personality, someone who friends describe as ‘everyone’s best mate’.

