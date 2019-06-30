Man Charged Over Weekend House Fire on the Southern Downs

Police have charged a 38-year-old man with arson after a fire destroyed a home on Toowoomba-Karara Road, Southern Downs on Saturday.

The blaze gutted the Wickham Road property, which was fully engulfed by flames when emergency services arrived on the scene around 11:40am.

The man who police were looking for as they could not locate him following the fire, was believed to have left the scene on foot, leaving behind his car and dog.

The man and his mother were renting the property at the time of the fire.

He will face the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

