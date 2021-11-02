Man Charged With 11 Hoax Calls To Triple Zero

A 22-year-old man has faced court over a number of hoax triple zero calls over the weekend.

Police allege that the Manoora man made 11 calls to Triple Zero in the early hours of Sunday morning requesting emergency services.

Man charged after 11 hoax calls to triple zero

Inspector Gary Hunter said two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services trucks attended the scene after the calls.

“As a result of one of the calls, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were activated to attend a house fire that wasn’t actually occurring, and also police were also activated in these 11 phone calls from this particular individual.”

Police also allege the 22-year-old was abusive during the phone calls and they were made in a harassing nature.

The man was charged with 11 counts of improper use of an emergency call service, he was denied bail.

Superintendent Rhys Newton reminded the community that improper use of Triple Zero puts the community at risk.

“Our Police Communication Centres across the state take more than 726,000 calls each year. These services save lives and it’s important they are used in emergency situations only.”

For situations that require police presence, but is not a life-threatening situation, call Policelink on 131 444.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.