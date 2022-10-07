Man Charged With 21 Offences After Police Discover Fire Arms & Homemade Device

Police have arrested a Burbank man after finding firearms and a suspicious device during a raid on a property on Thursday.

Acting on a search warrant, detectives raided a Logan property on Ford Road at around 2:30PM on Thursday afternoon.

During the search of the home, police found a small, suspicious device which was later detonated in a controlled explosion at around 4PM.

Police will allege that the man had also built a separate device at a New Beith property on September 9thwhich sparked a public safety alert.

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man with 21 offences including unlawful possession of weapons and manufacture explosive without authority and unlawful dealing with explosive or noxious substances.

The man is set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 7.

