Man Charged With Allegedly Swindling Over $730,000 From Insurance Company

An ex-employee has been charged after allegedly swindling over $730,000 in fraudulent payments from an insurance company in Sydney.

An official investigation was launched last year into allegations of fraudulent activity against a Sydney-based insurance company.

According to Sydney police, there had been reports of at least 239 payments making up a total of $731,124 made by one employee in the year between March 2019 and March 2021.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Further investigation into the incidents revealed multiple fraudulent tax invoices from doctors had been generated and several real invoices had been altered for payment.

Police decided to arrest a 31-year-old man at his Bathurst home in relation to the fraudulent activity at around 11:20AM on December 21, 2021.

The man was transported to the Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with making false document to obtain financial advantage, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The man was released on conditional bail and is set to face the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, February 16.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.