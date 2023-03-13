Man Charged With Attempted Murder Over Alleged Hit And Run Near Brisbane Pub

A man has been charged over an alleged hit and run near a pub just west of Brisbane over the weekend.

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after two people were run down in a car park outside an Alexandra Hills pub on Sunday evening.

The incident left one woman in critical condition and a man seriously injured.

Police will allege the pair were intentionally hit outside the Alexandra Hills pub on Finucane Road at around 11:30PM on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene a short time later where they treated a 25-year-old woman for critical injuries and a man for minor injuries.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment and is now believed to be in serious but stable condition.

A 24-year-old man has also been hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have since arrested a 34-year-old man in Salisbury.

The man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and another of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The man has been refused bail and is set to face court on Monday.

