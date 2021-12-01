Man Charged With Attempted Murder Over Dutton Park Double Stabbing
Accused to face court today
A man has officially been charged with attempted murder over the double stabbing of two people at Dutton Park yesterday afternoon.
According to police, a 45-year-old man advanced on a 49-year-old man at a unit block on Gladstone Road at around 4:30PM.
The 45-year-old man then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 49-year-old.
As the victim tried to chase the 45-year-old away, a 66-year-old man witnessed the fight and attempted to interfere when he was also stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, head and chest.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.
Police apprehended a 45-year-old Dutton Park man and charged him with one count of possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and two counts of attempted murder.
The 45-year-old’s bail has been denied and the man is set to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court today.
