Man Charged With Attempted Murder Over Dutton Park Double Stabbing

A man has officially been charged with attempted murder over the double stabbing of two people at Dutton Park yesterday afternoon.

According to police, a 45-year-old man advanced on a 49-year-old man at a unit block on Gladstone Road at around 4:30PM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 45-year-old man then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 49-year-old.

As the victim tried to chase the 45-year-old away, a 66-year-old man witnessed the fight and attempted to interfere when he was also stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, head and chest.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.

Police apprehended a 45-year-old Dutton Park man and charged him with one count of possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and two counts of attempted murder.

The 45-year-old’s bail has been denied and the man is set to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.