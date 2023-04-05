Man Charged With Domestic Violence Offences Following Car Crash Investigation

A man has been charged with domestic violence offences after being arrested following investigations of over a single-car crash which killed a woman and three boys.

Police were told a rear door of a Yanco home was allegedly kicked in and a resident was threatened just after 11pm on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Around 15 minutes later, a car occupied by a 36-year-old-woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 crashed on Research Road – police saying all occupants died before emergency services could arrive.

Police say the Hyundai Getz they were in hit a pole before crashing down an embankment and into a water channel, landing on its roof.

A 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested as part of the inquiries on Wednesday morning.

No charges have been laid in relation to the crash, but the man has been charged with two counts of stalking and/or intimidation with the intent to cause fear or physical harm and one count of aggravated break and enter.

The woman was released, with no charges laid pending further investigation.

The man will appear at Griffith Local Court today.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.