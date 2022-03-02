Man Charged With Kidnapping After Stealing Car With Baby Inside

A Frankston man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after it was alleged he stole a car with a baby boy inside.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2pm in Melbourne's south-east.

Police say the mother occupying the Toyota RAV4 had left the car running outside the family home when she ran inside.

The man jumped into the driver seat at Putt Grove in Keysborough, stealing the car whilst the 11-month-old was in the back.

After an appeal was issued, a member of the public notified the police - reported a sighting of the vehicle in Cranbourne around 5:30pm.

The boy was reunited with his family following a police pursuit.

The suspect, a 46-year-old from Frankston was later charged with kidnapping, theft of a vehicle, driving unlicensed and committing an offence while on bail.

He will appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

