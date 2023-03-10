Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead At Kallangur

A man has been formally charged with murder in relation to the death of a woman at Kallangur on Thursday.

Police have charged a 36-year-old man with murder after a 56-year-old woman’s body was discovered inside a Kallangur home in Brisbane’s north on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the home at around 12:50PM following reports of a disturbance.

Police arrived to find a woman in her 50’s unresponsive.

The man was taken into custody a short time later before officially charging him with murder late on Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old is not believed to have been residing at the home but is confirmed to be a relative of the deceased.

The man is set to face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

