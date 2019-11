Homicide Squad detectives have charged a 67-year-old man with Murder as a result of their investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man at a residence in Lefroy Street Merredin.

It is alleged the incident occurred around 5.05pm last night (26 November 2019) and the men were known to each other.

The 67-year-old man from Merredin has appeared before the Merredin Magistrates Court today.