Man Charged With Murder Over Death Of Man In Perth's Northern Suburbs

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with murder over the death of a man in Perth’s northern suburbs on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was transported to hospital by friends to be treated for stab wounds following a group altercation in Tuart Hill on Tuesday morning.

The friends then returned to the scene of the stabbing on Lena Street to find the body of 53-year-old man.

The man is believed to have resided at the property.

A man in his 60’s was also injured during the altercation.

The 23-year-old suspect is set to face Perth Magistrates Court today on multiple charges including grievous bodily harm, murder and aggravated burglary.

