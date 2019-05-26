Man Charged With Murdering Woman Found Dead In Parkville Park

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with the murder of homeless woman Courtney Herron, 25, whose body was found among a group of logs by dogwalkers at Parkville's Royal Park on Saturday morning.

"He was arrested and interviewed on Sunday and charged overnight with one count of murder," said Police Media's Scout Regoni. She was unable to say whether the pair were known to each other or reveal a motive for the alleged attack. He will appear in the Melbourne Magistrate's Court later today.

On Sunday Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper described her death as "result of a horrendous bashing", labelling the level of violence as "extreme". A post-mortem examination found Ms Herron had not been sexually assaulted.

Ms Herron is the fourth woman to be killed while alone in public this year; following the deaths of Eurydice Dixon, Aiia Maasarwe and Natalina Angok.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.