Man Charged Following Paywave Fraud In Newcastle

A man is off to court later this month following an investigation into paywave fraud in Newcastle.

It's alleged a credit card was stolen from a Volvo van parked in Dawson St, Cooks Hill on July 14 before being used to make several transactions.

Detectives arrested a 21-year-old in Watt St, Newcastle this morning.

He's been charged with four counts of dishonesty obtain property by deception and knowingly receive stolen property and handed conditional bail.

It's also claimed he was subject to an Intensive Corrections Order until 2021.