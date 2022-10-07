Man Charged With Wife's Murder Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Police have charged a 74-year-old man with the murder of his wife in front of an eastern Sydney home.

Steven Barker has been arrested and charged over his wife’s death with his bail request denied.

Emergency services were called to a Bronte Road home at around 6PM on Thursday evening following reports of a woman in trouble.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 74-year-old woman suffering from critical injuries.

The woman was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for further treatment but passed away a short time later.

Police arrested and charged Barker with the woman’s death after finding him at the scene with blood on his clothes and visible bruising on his face.

Barker is set to face Waverly Court on Friday.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call the 1800 RESPECt national hotline on 1800 737 732.

