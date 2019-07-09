Man Charged: Woman Impaled by Metal Bar

Police have served a 40 year-old Mt Cotton man with three traffic offence notices following the ongoing investigation into an incident in February which resulted in a 60 year-old woman being impaled by an unsecured metal bar.

The incident happened near Oakey on February 25. Police allege the woman was driving westbound on the Warrego Highway when a metal rod bounced off the road smashing through her windscreen.

The rod struck the woman in the chest, forcing her to pull over and call for help.

The Laidley Heights woman was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east, which led them to believe the rods may have fallen from another vehicle.

On June 19 a man attended the Toowoomba Station after police were able to locate the business of the truck as seen in CCTV footage.

A 40-year-old Mount Cotton man was issued with three traffic infringement notices for:

fail to ensure load on prescribed vehicle complies with requirements

fail to remove from road something which has fallen from drivers vehicle and is likely to injure, obstruct or damage and driver must give required particulars to a police officer

Margaret Woolley, the woman who was impaled by the metal rod, yesterday had the opportunity to meet with the crew from Toowoomba LifeFlight Rescue who helped save her life following the incident.

Image: LifeFlight Rescue

Margaret will be one of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's guests of honour at the 2019 Toowoomba Ball, which is happening on Saturday July 20th at the Empire Theatre.

