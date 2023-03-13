Man Critical After Being Struck By Lightning On Brisbane Golf Course

A Queensland man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning on a Brisbane golf course on Sunday afternoon.

The man was believed to have been playing golf on a Brendale golf course in Brisbane’s north when he was struck by lightning.

Two men her were sheltering from the storm under a nearby toilet block, witnessed the incident and rushed to the man’s aid.

They attempted CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene.

The man was then rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

