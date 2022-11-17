Man Crushed In Weightlifting Accident At Brisbane Gym

A man has been hospitalised with critical injuries following an accident at a Brisbane gym on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the gym in Brisbane’s CBD at around 5:45AM following reports a man had been crushed in a weightlifting accident.

A fire crew were also called out to the scene at around 6:20AM to assist.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man suffering from serious injuries after being crushed while attempting to lift weights.

Paramedics transported the man to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

