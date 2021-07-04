Man Dead After Horror North-East Melbourne Crash

Police and emergency services have responded to reports of a single vehicle fatal crash in South Morang on Sunday morning.

A man has died after a silver sedan lost control and crashed into a pole around 1:10am. The passenger, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old Eltham man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the sedan was travelling north on Plenty Road, South Morang.

The investigation is ongoing, with exact circumstances yet to be determined.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.