Man Dead After Macksville Crash

Motorbike fails to negotiate a bend

Article heading image for Man Dead After Macksville Crash

A man has died after his motorcycle crashed on the Mid North Coast overnight.

About 7.35pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Wallace Street, Macksville, after a motorcyclist lost control on a bend and was thrown from his bike.

Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended; however, the 23-year-old man died at the scene.

A crime scene was established and officers commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

2 hours ago

