Man Dies After Being Crushed By Excavator In Northern Tasmania

A man has died after becoming trapped underneath an excavator when the vehicle tipped while driving along train tracks in northern Tasmania.

The Victorian man was crushed by the vehicle on Evandale Road at around 10:45AM on Wednesday morning.

A second person was also injured during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Mike Gillies said the man who was hired as a sub-contractor from Victoria, was working on TasRail when his vehicle tipped over while driving on the train tracks.

The man was then crushed by the excavator, passing away from his injuries at the scene.

Police have been forced to call in a crane and two excavators to lift the vehicle off the deceased.

Due to the nature of the scene, police closed the road as investigations into the incident continued.

Those onsite when the incident took place have received counselling.

TasRail released a statement sharing their “sympathies” to all involved in the incident.

"Management and staff extend their deepest sympathies and support to all those who have been affected by the workplace incident at Evandale today, especially to those in its highly valued contracting team."

"We are working with our customers at the moment to minimise any disruptions. TasRail's priority is assisting emergency service and the investigation process."

