Man Dies After Being Pulled From Surf At Busy Sydney Beach

Despite life saving efforts

Article heading image for Man Dies After Being Pulled From Surf At Busy Sydney Beach

Getty

A man has died after he was pulled from the ocean at a busy Sydney beach on Tuesday morning.

Surf life savers pulled the man in his 60’s from the surf at Curl Curl Beach in the northern beaches area around 7:40AM this morning.

Emergency services were called to the beach where they attempted to perform life-saving efforts.

The man passed away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Authorities are yet to release the identity of the man but have launched a full investigation into the incident.

"Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said.

An official report will be prepared for the coroner.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

Georgie Marr

a day ago

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Drowning
surf life saving
The New South Wales Briefing
Listen Live!
Drowning
surf life saving
The New South Wales Briefing
Drowning
surf life saving
The New South Wales Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs