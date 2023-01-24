Man Dies After Being Pulled From Surf At Busy Sydney Beach

A man has died after he was pulled from the ocean at a busy Sydney beach on Tuesday morning.

Surf life savers pulled the man in his 60’s from the surf at Curl Curl Beach in the northern beaches area around 7:40AM this morning.

Emergency services were called to the beach where they attempted to perform life-saving efforts.

The man passed away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Authorities are yet to release the identity of the man but have launched a full investigation into the incident.

"Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said.

An official report will be prepared for the coroner.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.