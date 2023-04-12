Man Dies After Being Run Over By 4WD In Logan

A man has died after being run over by a 4WD in Logan just south of Brisbane early on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the 4WD is currently being treated for shock after fatally running over a man who was lying on the road on Hotz Road at 4:40AM this morning.

The man driving the vehicle has been identified as a man in his forties.

Police are yet to ascertain why the man was lying on the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene to treat the man for critical injuries, however, he passed away at the scene.

The drover was transported to Logan Hospital to be treated for shock.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police.

