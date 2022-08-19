Man Dies After Being Struck By Car On Logan Motorway

A 33-year-old man has died after being struck by another vehicle on the Logan Motorway overnight.

The man crashed his own vehicle into a guardrail on the motorway before hopping out to check the damage and being hit by another vehicle.

The driver is believed to have lost control of his car near Exit 17 in Heathwood before slamming into a guardrail at around 9:30PM on Thursday evening.

Police said the man then hopped out of his car and stepped into the left-hand lane before being struck by another vehicle.

“A number of approaching vehicles have then taken evasive action, resulting in a separate crash, which struck the man,” police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the man in critical condition.

The 33-year-old was then transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he later passed away.

Two other people including a 26-year-old and 37-year-old man were transported to hospital for assessment.

Police were forced to close the road which trapped drivers in their vehicle for over seven hours.

The forensic crash unit have launched a full investigation into the crash.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

