Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Bus In Horror West Sydney Crash

Pronounced dead at the scene

Article heading image for Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Bus In Horror West Sydney Crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Nine News, Twitter

A man has died after becoming trapped under a bus following a serious crash in Sydney. 

Emergency services responded to the incident on Warren Rd and the Liverpool-Parramatta TransitWay near Smithfield at about 11:30 am on Friday. 

It followed reports of a serious crash involving a bus and a small car along the road. 

The driver of the small car was pronounced dead at the scene whilst the bus driver was uninjured. 

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway. 

Triple M Newsroom

22 October 2021

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

Sydney news
Bus crash
New South Wales
