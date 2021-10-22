Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Bus In Horror West Sydney Crash
Pronounced dead at the scene
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Nine News, Twitter
A man has died after becoming trapped under a bus following a serious crash in Sydney.
Emergency services responded to the incident on Warren Rd and the Liverpool-Parramatta TransitWay near Smithfield at about 11:30 am on Friday.
It followed reports of a serious crash involving a bus and a small car along the road.
The driver of the small car was pronounced dead at the scene whilst the bus driver was uninjured.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway.
