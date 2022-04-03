Man Dies After Falling From A Cliff In Tasmania While Bushwalking

A 19-year-old man has died after falling from a cliff at Cape Deslacs near Clifton Beach in Tasmania on Saturday.

Emergency services were called-out to the scene following reports that a man had fallen from a cliff at around 3:20PM on Saturday afternoon.

The man is believed to have fallen from the cliff while on a bushwalk.

The Tasmania Police Westpac rescue Helicopter was called to assist in rescuing the man from the bottom of the cliff.

Despite efforts from paramedics to treat the man, he later died from his injuries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the man’s death.

Police are preparing an official report for the coroner.

