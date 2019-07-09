Man Dies After Hay Bale Fell On Him

Police preparing report for coroner

Triple M News Darling Downs

9 July 2019

Triple M News Darling Downs

Article heading image for Man Dies After Hay Bale Fell On Him

A hay bale accident on the weekend in Texas has resulted in a 66-year-old man dying after a bale fell on him.

The accident happened on Sunday around 3:55pm, sadly the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner with Workplace Health & Safety Officers on the scene of the tragic accident yesterday as part of the investigation into the accident.

 

Missed something? Catch up here!

 

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs