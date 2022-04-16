Man Dies Following Light Plane Crash In North WA

A man has died and another man has been injured in a light plane crash in far north Western Australia on Saturday morning.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 50’s who was a passenger on a light plane that crashed near East Kimberly Regional Airport, has died.

The plane is believed to have experienced issues when it came down in north WA at around 9AM yesterday morning.

Emergency services attempted to remove the passenger from the plane who became unresponsive and was unable to be resuscitated.

The 29-year-old male pilot was treated for serious injuries including severe burns.

The pilot was transported to Darwin for further treatment by the Royal Flying Doctors Service yesterday.

Managing director of Aviair, Michael McConachy said it is still unclear as to what caused the plane to crash.

"Aviair has organised trauma counselling and support for staff members and first responders ... and will provide all possible assistance to WA Police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to determine the cause of the accident," he said.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, Aviair will continue to work with authorities and no further comment will be provided at this time."

Emergency service were alerted to the crash by a fisherman who saw the plane go down while fishing at Bandicoot Point.

The crash is currently being investigated by WA Police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

