Man Dies In Fatal Sydney South-West Drive-By Shooting

Investigations are underway following a fatal shooting of a man in Sydney’s south-west this morning.

Just after 6.30am, emergency services were called to Carlingford Street, Sefton, following reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers located a 40-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the man died at the scene.

“A crime scene has been established, which is being examined by specialist forensic officers,” a police statement read.

“Local detectives, with the assistance of the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A witness nearby said he heard a series of shots he first thought was a car backfiring.

“As I heard a car speed off there was another series of bangs,” he told Sydney radio 2GB.

“Within minutes there was a load of ambulances, police everywhere, and then we saw a man on the ground, not in a good way.”

Channel 7 has reported a car was found on fire at Birrong train station.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

