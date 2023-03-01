Man Dies In Fatal Sydney South-West Drive-By Shooting

Investigations underway

Article heading image for Man Dies In Fatal Sydney South-West Drive-By Shooting

Investigations are underway following a fatal shooting of a man in Sydney’s south-west this morning.

Just after 6.30am, emergency services were called to Carlingford Street, Sefton, following reports of a shooting.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

On arrival, officers located a 40-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the man died at the scene.

“A crime scene has been established, which is being examined by specialist forensic officers,” a police statement read.

“Local detectives, with the assistance of the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A witness nearby said he heard a series of shots he first thought was a car backfiring.

“As I heard a car speed off there was another series of bangs,” he told Sydney radio 2GB.

“Within minutes there was a load of ambulances, police everywhere, and then we saw a man on the ground, not in a good way.”

Channel 7 has reported a car was found on fire at Birrong train station.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.

14 hours ago

Sydney
fatal shooting
Crime
Listen Live!
Sydney
fatal shooting
Crime
Sydney
fatal shooting
Crime
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs