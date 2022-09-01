Man Dies In Horror Motorcycle Crash In Gympie

A man has died following a horror motorcycle crash in Chatsworth earlier this week.

According to police, the man was driving his motorbike along the Bruce Highway when he lost control and crashed into a guardrail on August 20.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the 61-year-old for critical injuries.

The man was then transported to Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man later died from his injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit have launched an official investigation into the man’s death and his movements leading up to the crash.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.