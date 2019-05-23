Man Dies In Hospital After Alleged Tweed Heads Bashing

A man has tragically passed away after a brutal alleged assault in Tweed Heads last week.

New South Wales Police have confirmed to GOLD 92.5 that Kevin Carney died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, a week after suffering critical injuries at a home on Kennedy Drive.

Police allege the 54-year-old became involved in an altercation with a 47-year-old before he was allegedly attacked several times.

The alleged offender has already appeared in court on charges of causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was due to reappear in court on Monday May 27.

Tweed-Byron Police continue to investigate the incident, along with members of the NSW Homicide Squad.