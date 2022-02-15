Man Dies In House Fire In Perth's Northern Suburbs Overnight

A man has died after becoming trapped inside a house fire in Perth’s northern suburbs overnight.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of a house fire on Brathwaite Road in Lockwood at around 7:15PM last night.

Upon arrival at the property, they found the entire house in flames with a man in his 50’s trapped inside.

Firefighters attempted to reach the man, but he passed away before they were able to get him to safety.

Another man was also present at the property but was able to escape the blaze unharmed.

Firefighters took approximately 20 minutes to gain control of the blaze.

WA Police do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious with the WA Arson Squad now preparing an official report for the coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to the incident including dashcam and CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

