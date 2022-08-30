Man Dies In Tragic Motorcycle Accident Overnight

The Tasmanian road toll has once again increase following the tragic death of a motorcyclist overnight.

A 32-year-old Underwood man has died after crashing his motorcycle on Lilydale Road in Rocherlea on Monday evening.

The man is believed to have been driving his Honda CBR motorcycle on Lilydale Road before losing control and crashing at around 8:30PM on Monday night.

Emergency services worked to save the man but were unsuccessful.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police have launched an official investigation into the crash and are preparing a report for the coroner.

