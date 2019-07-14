Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash at Gatton on Friday Night

Sadly, a 33-year-old Gatton man lost his life following a two vehicle collision in at Gatton on Friday night.
The accident happened around 6pm when a motorcycle and utility collided on Eastern Drive at the intersection of Forrest Hill-Laidley Road.
The motorbike rider, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the utility, an 18-year-old Mount Sylvia man, was not physically injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident. If you have any information please contact:
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
QUOTE REF#: QP1901342012
