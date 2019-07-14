Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash at Gatton on Friday Night

14 July 2019

Sadly, a 33-year-old Gatton man lost his life following a two vehicle collision in at Gatton on Friday night.

The accident happened around 6pm when a motorcycle and utility collided on Eastern Drive at the intersection of Forrest Hill-Laidley Road.

The motorbike rider, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the utility, an 18-year-old Mount Sylvia man, was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.  If you have any information please contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

QUOTE REF#:  QP1901342012

 

