Man Dies In West Melbourne House Fire

Emergency services have been unable to save a man who was pulled from a large house fire in Melbourne’s west overnight.

Fire fighters responded to reports of a house fire on Baird Street in Maidstone at around 3:15AM on Tuesday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighters found the house completely engulfed in flames.

Fire fighters searched the house and found a man unresponsive inside.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man who passed away at the scene.

Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze in around 50 minutes but were unable to prevent extensive damage.

An arson chemist and specialist fire investigators are currently looking into the cause of the blaze with police establishing a crime scene.

