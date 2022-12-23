Man Dressed As Santa Pepper-Sprayed, Arrested At Frankston Bunnings

Footage has emerged showing a man dressed in a Santa Claus costume being pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground outside a Bunnings in Melbourne's south-east.

Victoria Police said the man was behaving strangely, and refused to leave the Frankston store after being ordered to.

"Officers were forced to escort the man off the premises but he resisted officers and assaulted them," Victoria Police said.

It followed reports the man in his 60s began threatening staff and customers.

The man collapsed and was treated by paramedics, who opted to transport him to hospital.

"The man fell unconscious and was taken to hospital for treatment," police said.

Bunnings said in a statement its Frankston staff handled the situation in a professional manner.

