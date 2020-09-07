Man Driving More Than 60km Over Limit Hit With Additional Traffic Charges
Not a good day
Over the weekend, Mooroopna Police nabbed a Toolamba driver for excessive speed when they observed him driving 162km/hr in a 100km/h zone.
If that wasn't already bad enough, the 50-year-old driver was also found to be driving an unregistered car on a suspended licence.
His car was impounded at a cost of $1,175 and he is expected to be summonsed to appear at a Magistrates Court at a later date for traffic related offences.
Miss the show? Catch up below...
Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.