Man Drowns At Surfers Paradise, Two Rescued From Jetski In WA

An 11-year-old was also saved

A man in his 40s has drowned at a popular Gold Coast beach on Wednesday night.

The alarm was raised about 7pm when a beachgoer at Surfers Paradise and an occupant of a nearby building noticed the two in trouble.

The boy was rescued by a member of the public, while the man was rescued by lifeguards. 

Despite paramedic attempts, the man couldn’t be saved. 

The boy was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Meanwhile in Western Australia police have confirmed two people were safely rescued off the coast of Port Kennedy overnight after their children were found waiting alone at a boat ramp.

A member of the public found the children, aged 11 and five, by themselves on Wednesday night, at a boat ramp off Port Kennedy Drive, where they told the man their parents hadn’t returned for hours.

WA police were informed and a marine search operation was launched, with the parents found soon afterwards on a broken down jetski.

“The crew on board the police helicopter located the jet ski, which had broken down on the water further north off the coast of Port Kennedy / Warnbro, and the Water Police vessel was directed to its location,” WA police said.

“The two people on board the jet ski – a 41-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man – were transferred on board the police vessel and the jet ski was towed to shore, where the children were reunited with their parents.”

28 December 2022

