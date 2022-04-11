Man Drowns In Lake At Carrara Golf Course

A man has died after being pulled from a lake at a Carrara golf course on the Gold Coast overnight.

The 23-year-old man was found unconscious in a lake at the Emerald Lakes Golf Course in Carrara at around 9:45PM on Sunday evening.

Witnessed pulled the man from the lake and attempted to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics continued attempts to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful.

The 23-year-old Ormeau man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man had spent the evening drinking with a group of friends before attempting to swim out to a fountain in the centre of the lake.

Police are now preparing an official report for the coroner and are not treating the death as suspicious.

