Man Drowns South of Coffs Harbour

A man has died south of Coffs Harbour on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Bellinger River at Urunga just before 3pm.

Witnesses reported seeing the man floating about 300 metres inside the river mouth.

According to Police, a 60 year old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

17 August 2020

