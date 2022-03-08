Man Drowns While Swimming In Complex Swimming Pool In Surfers Paradise

Management at the Gold Coast unit complex ‘Condor’ have been criticised after two children discovered an unconscious man floating face down in the pool.

Emergency services were called to the Condor Ocean View Apartments where the man was found floating in the pool on Monday evening.

After attempting to revive the man, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, the man jumped into the pool but did not swim back up to the surface.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and an official report is being prepared for the coroner.

The man is believed to have been in his late 20s.

Management at the complex are now being criticised by a resident who said two children aged 10 and 13-years-old discovered the man floating face down in the complex pool.

The woman is criticising the building for not having enough surveillance throughout the complex.

“There should be someone in an office watching monitors all day to see what’s going on,” the woman told 7 news.

“There are no cameras.”

