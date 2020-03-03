Man Eats 36 Jaffa Cakes In 3 Minutes Becoming Unofficial World Champion

36-year-old Stu Hayler from the UK has downed 36 jaffa cakes, crowning himself the champion of champions in just 3 exhilarating minutes.

Stu attended the competition, hosted by the British Eating League last Friday, and walked away with not only a cash prize, but also the bragging rights of the century after scoffing a whopping 1,600 calories!

The next scheduled comp will see contestants attempt to eat a choc fudge cake as quickly as possible.

Ebony Reeves

3 March 2020

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

