Man escapes shark attack on the Whitsundays

A man has escaped a frightening shark attack in the Whitsundays over the weekend.

The 34-year-old man had been swimming near Hook Island when he was bitten on the leg while climbing back onto his boat.

The man managed to push the shark off and climb back onto the boat without further damage.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics received a call for assistance just after 6.30 pm on Friday night.

Peter Gleeson from the QAS said the man had received minor injuries and was lucky he escaped with a few stitches.

“The patient was in good spirits, he was fairly philosophical about this thing. In this instance, it sounds like the patient was very lucky indeed.”

The man received 60 stitches and is currently in a stable condition at the Mackay Base Hospital.

Residents are reminded that although shark attacks are rare, the risk is greater at dusk or dawn.

To report shark sightings or shark attacks, visit www.dorsalwatch.com.

