Man Escapes Singleton Police Station

Photo: NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants after escaping from police custody in Singleton this afternoon.

About 2.30pm (Wednesday 22 May 2019), a search operation involving officers from Hunter Valley Police District and PolAir commenced in Singleton, after Jay Bill Mason, aged 26, escaped from police custody at Singleton Police Station.

Mr Mason is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for breach of parole order and revocation of intensive correction order.

He is known to frequent the Singleton Heights area.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 195cm-200cm tall, with a thin build, short brown hair, shaved on top and longer at the back, with a ‘Jim Beam’ tattoo on his back, an ‘RIP’ tattoo on his arm, a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, and tattoos on his chest.

He was last seen shirtless, wearing navy blue shorts with a floral print, and white ankle socks.

If sighted, the public is urged not to approach him but to contact Singleton Police Station or Crime Stoppers.