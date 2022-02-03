Man Faces Court After Alleged Assault On Woman In Her Toowoomba Home

A 36-year-old man will be forced to face court after a violent alleged assault on a woman in her own Toowoomba home on Wednesday.

According to police, the man is alleged to have broken into the home through the backdoor of the property at around 10AM on Wednesday.

The man then allegedly grabbed the 26-year-old woman and proceeded to assault her, at one point strangling the woman.

Another resident of the property was at home at the time and called police to the scene.

The man is then alleged to have fled the property in the woman’s vehicle.

Police were quick to locate the man along with the woman’s car.

The man was then apprehended by police and wrapped up in a forensic gown before being transported to the police station.

The man is now facing one charge of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and one charge of stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The victim of the alleged attack has been treated for facial injuries at the Toowoomba Hospital and has since been released.

