A man is fighting for life after being at Logan, south of Brisbane.

The 23-year-old man was at a Yarrabilba restaurant about 10 o'clock last night when he was punched by another man, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition while a 29-year-old man is due to front court today, charged with grievous bodily harm.

