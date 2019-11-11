Man Fights Off Croc Before Driving Over An Hour For Help!

Is There Anything More Aussie?

Article heading image for Man Fights Off Croc Before Driving Over An Hour For Help!

A man in his 50's is in Cairns Hospital after fighting off a croc in near Shelburne in the Cook Shire. 

He was at a popular fishing location when he was attacked- bit on the leg and then the hand- but he fought back!

The croc released him from its grasps and the man then drove for over an hour before his neighbour drove another hour to meet the Royal Flying Doctor Service. 

Hear from QAS Superintendent Warren Martin about the incident: 

